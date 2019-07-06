JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Staff Reveals How Season 6 Can Happen

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is nearing its fifth season finale for the story of Giorno Giovanna and his “Stand”, Golden Wind/Gold Experience. While fans may be a little dismayed that the sixth season of the anime, which may potentially follow the storyline of “Stone Ocean” from the manga, has yet to be confirmed. Regardless, the staff working on the anime series are letting fans know exactly what they need to do to ensure that the continuing adventures of the JoJo clan are documented in anime form.

Our very own Megan Peters with Comicbook.com has documented what the staff is requesting fans to do in case they want to ensure that the next generation of Joestar returns for a new season:

“Part 6 depends on all the fans supporting the show and part 5 currently.”

Anime Expo has revealed a ton of news in the manga and anime front, and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will certainly be encouraged to support the series even more to ensure that an additional season can be made.

The current season of JoJo has followed Giorno and a ragtag band of gangsters as they attempt to take over the mafia organization that they are a part of in the form of Passione. Since starting their mission, they’ve discovered the true identity of their “boss”, Diavolo. An antagonist suffering from split personality disorder, Diavolo has a powerful stand in the form of “King Crimson” who has the ability to make time skip for anyone that perceives him. This makes for an especially difficult challenge for both Giorno and his crew to overcome, with many of the members dying in the process.

What do you think of the news that a sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed? Will you rally to see "Stone Ocean" brought to life as an anime?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.