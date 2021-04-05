JoJo's Bizarre Adventurre Inspired Stone Ocean's Star to Even Pursue Acting

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is making good on its promise to bring fans a new anime, and netizens are still geeking out over its big reveal. This week, it was announced the franchise has plans to adapt Stone Ocean into an anime, and that means Jolyne Cujoh will hit TV soon. It was also announced that Ai Fairouz will be voicing the heroine, and it turns out the actress has an important history with JoJo.

For those who do not know, it was announced that Fairouz will play Jolyne in the anime. Fans even got a tease of how she will sound as the teaser trailer for Stone Ocean included a sound bite of Jolyne. Now, fans are looking into the actress's background, and the half-Egyptian star publicly credited JoJo with helping her get into acting in the first place.

According to previous interviews, Fairouz came to love JoJo after she turned to Japan in junior following an extended stay in Egypt. The anime not only helped Fairouz find friends, but she began joining online script readings with netizens. These after-school meetings helped Fairouz realize her love of acting, and she eventually went to school to hone her talents after pursuing vocational careers.

Clearly, Fairouz's dedication paid off as she has scored the gig of a lifetime. The star will bring Jolyne to life on screen, so her love of JoJo has come full circle. And according to fans, they have no doubt Fairouz will crush the part once Stone Ocean makes its debut.

