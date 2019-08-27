JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Art Brings Part Six’s Dream Poster To Life

With the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure putting a crescendo on the Golden Wind saga with Giorno Giovanna, fans are chomping at the bit for an announcement of a sixth season of the franchise’s anime. The next installment of the manga, which presumably would be the story basis for the potential next season, follows Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, Jolyne, in a story arc dubbed “Stone Ocean“. The Stone Ocean in question is a maximum security prison in Florida which Jolyne finds herself a resident of. Now, one fan artist has stoked the flames of anticipation even higher with this all new art portraying the protagonists of Stone Ocean.

Twitter User BrandonGamer100 posted their fan art that has Jolyne joined by her friends in a group photo that promises additional adventures for the Joestar line in the follow up story to Golden Wind, for a season that will hopefully be announced sooner rather than later:

For fans of JoJo, it certainly is seeming more likely that a sixth season of the anime will be given a green light, as the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, shows that the thirst for “Bizarre Adventures” is still widely apparent in the fandom worldwide. Following the supporting character, manga artist Rohan from the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the new episodes will explore brand new aspects of the wielder of the Stand, Heaven’s Door, as well as new enemy Stand wielders for him to combat.

The cast of Stone Ocean is another great group of idiosyncratic Stand wielders, joining Jolyne in her attempt to clear her own name after being convicted of a crime she didn’t commit. Much like the other story arcs of JoJo, get ready to see some absolutely bonkers moments that take place in this season, such as Jolyne at one point finding herself a few inches tall, needing to wear a rat’s “skin suit” in order to save her own life.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.