Buff JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Makes for the Perfect Live-Action Jolyne

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped up the fifth season of its anime series earlier this year, and now fans are anxious to find out when the fan favorite sixth part of Hirohiko Araki’s original series will be getting its own anime adaptation as well. Much of the reasoning behind the fan demand for the next part of the anime comes from the sixth JoJo in the series, Jolyne Cujoh. This fan favorite JoJo shakes things up quite a bit when she makes her official debut in Stone Ocean, and they can’t wait until she gets her proper anime due.

But what if JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 skips the anime altogether and goes straight for a live-action adaptation, there’s actually someone out there who would be a perfect fit for the role as bodybuilder Yuan Herong (who you can find on Instagram here) has gone viral for her pitch perfect Jolyne cosplay. Check it out below:

Known to many as the “Real Chun Li” (which Herong also paid tribute to with some striking cosplay), Herong now is presenting a great argument as to why she might soon become the “real” Jolyne Cujoh. Fans have been taking it upon themselves to imagine what Cujoh’s anime debut would look like as the future of the official anime series is currently uncertain, and stunning cosplay such as this are great ways to imagine fun live action takes on the fan favorite.

Part 6 of the series shakes things up quite a bit as Stone Ocean shifts the setting and timeline of the series some more. Taking place in the 2010s, the sixth phase of the series follows the daughter of Jotaro as she’s wrongfully imprisoned. Soon she becomes wrapped up in an old Dio plan, and her fiery nature makes her stand out from the other JoJos feature in the series to date.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.