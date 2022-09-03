JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Kills Major Stone Ocean Character

Stone Ocean's latest batch of episodes have arrived on Netflix, with the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure the wildest entry to date as Jolyne Cujoh attempts to clear her name while fighting in Stand battles. Unfortunately, not everyone is making it out alive during the events of this latest season. As Jolyne works to save her father's life, the battle against Pucci and White Snake has taken a horrific turn within Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Warning. If you have yet to binge through the latest episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Episodes Thirteen through Twenty-Four, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Each member of the Jolyne Cujoh crew had a unique role to play in the fight against Pucci, the prison's priest who was a dear friend of villain Dio Brando. It seems however that Foo Fighters, aka F.F., drew the short straw as the Stand composed entirely of plankton, who resided within the body of a dead prisoner, wasn't able to survive her encounter with White Snake. F.F. was able to reveal the identity of White Snake's owner, but her body was beyond repair as the Stand disguised itself as Weather Report to get close enough for the killing blow.

foo fighters you will always be loved... rest in peace </3 pic.twitter.com/GgLSkwoZNM — Lucas.mp3 🧛🏻 CSM 2 Era (@lucas_mp3) September 2, 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are taking the opportunity to mourn the loss of Foo Fighters, with the army of Plankton having one last chance to say goodbye to Jolyne in a beautiful fashion that somewhat mimicked the death of Bruno Bucciarati toward the end of Golden Wind. While Foo Fighters might be dead, Jolyne's adventure continues as the final episode sees her defeating the Stand known as Jailhouse Rock as Pucci inches closer to attaining heaven.

While the second batch of episodes of Stone Ocean is now available, there has been no word yet on the arrival of a third and final set of episodes that would close out this latest season. Luckily, fans might not have to wait too much longer for the grand finale as the blu-ray set releasing next March in Japan was marketed as containing these final episodes.

How will you mourn Foo Fighters? What characters are you hoping will survive the end of Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.