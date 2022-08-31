JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: When Can You Watch Stone Ocean's New Episodes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is only a few hours away from arriving on Netflix, with the all-new episodes continuing the tale of Jolyne Cujoh and her perilous mission through the halls of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. With the first twelve episodes arriving late last year, fans of the Joestars have had to wait for close to a year to return to Stone Free's world, and David Production is returning to unleash some of the biggest revelations in the universe that sprang from creator Hirohiko Araki's mind.

Stone Ocean will return to Netflix's platform with new episodes beginning tomorrow, September 1st, with anime fans having the opportunity to dive into the twelve new episodes beginning at 3 AM Eastern Standard Time. At present, Netflix is the only way to watch the story of Jolyne Cujoh unfold, as the streaming service has gained exclusive rights to this latest season. While the second part of this latest season has a dozen episodes, these, most likely, aren't the final installments of the tale of Jotaro Kujo's daughter. It has yet to be officially confirmed that a third part is on the way, though the physical release description for the Blu-Ray set acknowledges that more episodes are in production.

When last we left Jolyne, her problems had been compounded several times over as she realized that not only did she need to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit but was also now forced to try to save the life of her father. Having both his memories and Stand stolen from him by Pucci, the prison's priest who was a dear friend to the deceased Dio Brando, Cujoh and her friends are now in a race against time to save the Stand wielder of Star Platinum.

While Stone Ocean is the latest story of the Joestars to receive an anime adaptation, there are plenty of other JoJo tales that have yet to be brought to the small screen, with the sagas of Steelball Run and JoJolion following the tale of Jolyne, while also taking place in another universe entirely. These seasons have yet to be confirmed though considering how popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become, we wouldn't be surprised to see these new Joestars get animated.

Will you be binging Stone Ocean this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.