JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Close Look at Stone Ocean’s New Stands

The next chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime is set to arrive on Netflix on December 1st, introducing us to the world of Jolyne Cujoh and her struggles to not only clear her name but also escape from the maximum-security prison known as The Green Dolphin Street Prison. Since the early days of Stardust Crusaders, the story of the Joestar family has been fit to bursting with the ethereal beings known as Stands, with the latest season giving fans a brand new look at the various Stands that will be fighting alongside heroes and villains in the Stone Ocean.

The Stands get that spotlight shown on them thanks to the official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Twitter Account include the likes of Jolyne’s Stone Ocean, Hermes’ Kiss, Foo Fighters, Weather Report’s Weather Report, Anasui’s Diver Down, and the return of Jotaro Kujo’s Star Platinum. While there will be plenty of new characters and Stands for fans of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki to sink their teeth into with this next installment, there are sure to be some big surprises for those who have followed the series from the start and are hoping to see the return of some classic characters from the Joestars’ past.

The Official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Twitter Account shared the new close-up looks at some of the biggest heroic Stands that we will be witnessing in the sixth part of the anime series, with Stone Ocean being one of many that will have Jolyne’s back as she attempts to clear her name of a crime she didn’t commit:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1457890964949794820?s=20

The sixth part of the anime series is set to land on the streaming service on December 1st, with twelve episodes to start the journey of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to navigate her way not just through the prison, but also with a plan that was put into action by an enemy from the Joestars’ past. Following the Netflix debut, the series will arrive on Japanese televisions next year, though it will be interesting to see if Stone Ocean is released twelve episodes at a time on the platform.

