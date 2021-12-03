JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Surprises With Hilarious Madonna Reference

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is no stranger when it comes to the world of music, naming countless heroes, villains, and Stands based on the names of musicians, bands and songs from the genre. The latest season of the popular anime franchise, Stone Ocean, has recently arrived on Netflix, rising the ranks to become one of the most watched shows on the streaming service this week and has slipped in a hilarious reference to one of the queen of pop’s, aka Madonna, biggest songs.

In the first twelve episodes of this new season, we are introduced to the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, who finds herself framed for a crime she didn’t commit and is working to survive within a maximum-security prison that is fit to bursting with enemy Stands. However, during one episode, Jolyne is sent out past the prison walls in order to try to discover the fate of a prisoner that had been unaccounted for, with the Madonna easter egg referring to a security system that the Green Street Dolphin prison used to keep prisoners in line, hilariously referred to as “Like A Virgin”.

The security system in question is a series of bracelets worn by the inmates searching for the lost prisoner, which will detonate should the women be separated from the prison guard that is escorting them through the swampy terrain in the Florida landscape. Needless to say, things go from bad to worse when Jolyne and Ermes find themselves facing off against Enemy Stands while attempting to decipher the plan of the villainous Stand known as White Snake and his master.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has always had a hilarious relationship with its musical references when it comes to the anime series hitting the West, as many of the names have to be changed in order to skirt any copyright issues. For example, Foo Fighters was changed to F.F., Stone Free was changed to Stone Ocean, and Kiss was changed to Smack, though surprisingly enough, this reference to one of Madonna’s most recognizable songs was left as is in the new series.

