Dio Brando Masters The World With This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Tattoo

Is there a better anime villain than Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? We’d be hard pressed to think of one as the immortal vampire threatens the Joestar line in both the first and third seasons of JoJo: Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders. Originally making his way into the life of Jonathan Joestar by attempting to strip him of everything, Brando found himself gaining the horrific powers of a vampire and then gaining a demonic Stand of his own with “The World”. One cosplayer has taken their love of the villain to the next level by getting a tattoo of their own that brings Dio to the real world!

Instagram User MissFlamingo.Cosplay got the “Star” Tattoo that first appeared as a birthmark on the back of Jonathan Joestar in the first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but then became Dio’s when some unfortunate events took place:

Said “unfortunate event” took place in the finale of Phantom Blood, wherein Jonathan Joestar sacrificed himself to attempt to kill Dio Brando, but to no avail. Dio took over Jonathan’s body by placing his vampiric head on his shoulder and returned to threaten the Joestar family down the line, decades later, facing off against Jotaro Kujo and Joseph Joestar in Stardust Crusaders with a Stand of his own. Attempting to take over the world himself, Dio unleashes a huge amount of “Enemy Stand Users” on Jotaro and his friends, who travel to Egypt to attempt to bring an end to Dio’s evil once and for all.

Dio’s Stand, outside of his own vampiric abilities, makes him insanely powerful as the “World” has the power to freeze time entirely for several seconds, which is enough for Brando to usually destroy any opponents that are in his path. The vampire’s legacy, even though he is defeated at the end of Stardust Crusaders, continues in the franchise with his son, Giorno Giovanna, taking the protagonist role in Golden Wind!

What do you think of this "star" tattoo that brings Dio to life with this genderbending cosplay? Do you have any anime tattoos?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.