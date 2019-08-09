JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Stone Ocean Crashes To Shore With This Amazing Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has ended and fans are left wondering when the sixth season of the popular franchise will be announced with Stone Ocean. The story itself follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Cujoh, as she attempts to find a way to escape from a Florida maximum security prison after being framed for a crime she didn’t commit. As is the case with the three previous arcs, Jolyne encounters some Enemy Stands along the way and one cosplayer has decided to bring the Stone Ocean to life!

Twitter User HimboJoseph posted this amazing cosplay that shows off the style and fashion of Jolyne Cujoh who will hopefully be able to be introduced to anime fans sooner rather than later for a potential sixth season of the bizarre franchise:

do you care her pic.twitter.com/cZOqPPz3mQ — foolymes canon king (@himbojoseph) August 6, 2019

Jolyne has a unique personality from the protagonists that came before her in the Joestar bloodline, possible being the closest to Joseph Joestar, the protagonist of Battle Tendency who also appeared as a side character in both Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Her standoff-ish and annoyed attitude work well for her situation though, as she has basically been framed for a murder that she didn’t commit thanks to her boyfriend’s lawyer and is staring down a few decades in the clink.

The daughter of Jotaro has an ace up her sleeve however when she discovers an amulet left by her father that contains a “Requiem Arrow”, the arrow that can give folks Stands of their own should they be pierced with the sharp end. Her Stand happens to be called Stone Free and has a differing power set from her bloodline which appeared in seasons prior. Stone Free is able to break itself down into “strings” as well as do the same for Cujoh, giving her a wide array of abilities that are actually perfect for being in a confined, prison environment.

What do you think of this amazing Stone Ocean cosplay? Do you see a sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure being announced sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.