Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Makes Huge Debut at North American Box Office

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has kicked off its theatrical run in North America with one impressive debut in the box office! Ever since the first season of the anime wrapped up last year, fans of Gege Akutami’s original manga series have been waiting to see the anime franchise continue with the brand new feature film. Taking on the original prequel series Akutami had crafted before being picked up for a full serialization, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already had a ton of success with just its run in Japan alone. With so many fans around the world waiting for it, it’s no surprise to see that success continue.

It looks like that success at the box office is continuing through Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s international release as well. Deadline reports that the new movie was able to net $5.7 million USD through its debut on Thursday and Friday, and is now estimated to earn around $19 million USD for the weekend as a whole. It won’t be until the weekend is over that we’ll get ay concrete numbers for its box office performance through its debut weekend, unfortunately, but these estimates are a great sign that the film has been doing well throughout the United States and Canada so far.

If you’re curious about what to expect from the new film, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been just as much of a hit with fans as it has been with critics as fans look ahead to the future of the anime! What do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s success so far? What did you think of the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Deadline