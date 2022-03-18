Jujutsu Kaisen Fans are in Love With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen’s new movie is starting to make its debut through theaters in North America and other international territories, and fans are already in love with Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Following the massive success of the anime’s first season, it was announced that Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise would be making its feature film debut. Stepping away from the events of the anime, this new movie actually shows fans what happened to Jujutsu High School a year before the events of the main series seen in the first season. And to no surprise, this new movie has been a huge hit with the fans who have been able to check it out so far.

The new movie has already marking some major box office milestones and has become one of the most successful film’s in Japan’s history since its launch last December, and it’s clear by the reactions from fans of the international release that this success will continue. Not only has this new movie been a hit with the critics, but fans are flocking to social media to share their positive reactions to the new experience. You can read on below to see how fans have responded to the new movie too!

If you’re curious, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

Have you had the chance to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet? If so, what did you think of the franchise’s first ever movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

