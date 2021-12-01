Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares Details for New Character Additions

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has shared new details for its latest batch of character additions for the upcoming movie! Following the debut anime season ending its run earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime franchise will be returning to Japan next month for the next phase of the story with its debut feature film. Taking on the official prequel series released before series creator Gege Akutami nailed down the details for the main series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be introducing lots of new characters that will be important for this prequel and future events to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has announced a new slate of character additions filling out the ranks of Suguru Geto’s found family, and with these additions has given fans a small glimpse of what each character is like. Releasing a slate of official character descriptions on the film’s official website (as spotted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter), the details give fans even more of an idea of what to expect from the antagonistic forces Yuta Okkotsu and the other Jujutsu Tech first years will be dealing with during the events of the new movie!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/soukatsu_/status/1465127517715673089?s=20

The full breakdown of the newest additions are as follows:

Larue (voiced by Sho Hayami): The heart-shaped stickers on his nipples are his charm-point. Often hangs out with the twins, Nanako and Mimiko.



Manami Suda (voiced by Shizuka Itoe): Respects and supports Geto. She’s responsible for managing the money for the organization he founded.



Nanako Hasaba (voiced by Satsumi Matsuda): She and her twin sister Mimiko were saved by Geto, she adores him. She fights with a cursed technique involving a cell phone.



Mimiko Hasaba (voiced by Risae Matsuda): Does everything with her twin Nanako. She also absolutely adores Geto. Her cursed technique involves plushes and rope.

Miguel (voiced by Koichi Yamadera): Curse user from overseas. He fights using a rope woven for decades by a jujutsu sorcerer from his home country. He’s pretty powerful.

Toshihisa Negi (TBA): Like Geto, he is a curse user who despises non-sorcerers. He has a large scar on the right side of his face.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be opening December 24th in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. But what do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen’s newest character additions? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!