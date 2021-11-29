Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Reveals New Cast Additions

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has revealed some new cast additions filling out the members of Suguru Geto’s family that fans will be meeting for the first time in the new movie! The first feature film for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise is nearing its big theatrical debut in Japan, and now fans are starting to get more information than ever about what to expect. The previous reveals have confirmed the members of the new and returning cast (who will be getting makeovers for the prequel movie), but now the movie has fleshed out some of the final additions.

When Geto makes his move during the events of the film, he does so with the help of his extended “family.” These are lost sorcerers who end up following Geto when he decides to go against the Jujutsu Society as a whole, but each of them has formed a close bond with Geto over their time together. The official Twitter account for the movie has revealed a close look at each of these new characters while also confirming who will be behind the voices of each one! The full breakdown of the new additions is below:

Joining the previously confirmed returning cast members of Yuchi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda, and the new additions for the film of Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu and Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto are the likes of Koichi Yamadera as Miguel, Sho Hayami as Larue, Shizuka Itoe as Manami Suda, and real life twin sisters Risae and Satsumi Matsuda as the twin sisters Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be opening in theaters in Japan on December 24th (which marks a very important day for Geto and his family that fans will see play out in the new film), but has yet to set any international release plans as of this writing. The film will be taking a step backward by bringing Gege Akutami’s original prequel series to life but it also answers some major questions fans had about the first season and lays the groundwork for even bigger reveals to come in potential future seasons.

What do you think of these newest additions to Jujutsu Kaisen 0's cast? Are you excited to see what this new movie has to offer?