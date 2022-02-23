Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Pens New Artwork of Yuta and Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 may have debuted last December, but the movie still has a hold on anime fans well into 2022. As more global releases dot the horizon, the Jujutsu Kaisen team is doing all it can to hype the movie’s reach. That is why the director of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 just penned a special sketch of Yuta for fans, and it brings the boy together with his childhood sweetheart Rika.

The gift comes from Park Sunghoo, the man who oversaw Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from start to finish. The Korean director posted a black-and-white sketch of Yuta to fans in South Korea, and he made sure to include Rika as you can see below.

New Okkotsu Yuta and Orimoto Rika illustration by Director Park Sunghoo! https://t.co/QEmG4tEydQ pic.twitter.com/2LG5orjvda — shiro (@kaikaikitan) February 23, 2022

Clearly, Park is talented with ink as he drew Yuta and Rika in profile for fans. The first-year sorcerer looks determined in this shot, and his ringed eyes are focused more so than usual. As for Rika, the Special Grade curse is as horrifying as usual. Her gaping maw gives Venom a run for his money, and Sunghoo nails Rika’s unnatural vibe just right.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 outside of Japan, and it will not be long before they get the chance. The movie will debut in North America on March 18 in more than 1,500 theaters. Funimation and Crunchyroll are overseeing the launch, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has enjoyed global launches already. South Korea just welcomed the film to its roster, so you can understand why Sunghoo wanted to share this sketch with those in his home country.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can use this film as a launchpad as it serves as its prequel. You can then tune into season one of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll or Funimation. A second season has been announced and will debut in Winter 2023.

What do you make of this new v sketch? Are you excited to see its movie stateside next month?