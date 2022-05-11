Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Releases Sukuna From His Shackles

✖

In the past few years, Jujutsu Kaisen has gone from a sleeper hit to a bonafide phenomenon. The manga and anime have broken records as of late with its sales. Not even Sukuna could sulk over its success, and to be honest, the god-tier curse has amassed quite the fandom. Now, one cosplayer is going viral for their take on the demon, and it proves Sukuna's dark style can be done right in real life.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Yunomi / Lily (lilycos_universe). As you can see below, the cosplayer gave their all in bringing Sukuna to life in a recent post, and the look seems like it was pulled directly out of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

The backlit cosplay makes Sukuna look absolutely terrifying, and Yunomi nailed each part of the character's outfit. From their loose robe to his arm bands and more, Sukuna is a monster incarnate in this shot. The cosplay's styled wig and face paint complete the Jujutsu Kaisen look, of course. And to make things even more spot on, Yunomi did up the curse's nails in black polish.

Obviously, this cosplay is a feat in and of itself. All of the work put into its creation and photography shows through this shot. It has plenty of fans online feeling even more hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. So if you want to follow Yunomi and check out her other work, you can find the cosplayer on Instagram here.

What do you make of this fan's take on Sukuna? Which characters from Jujutsu Kaisen would you consider cosplaying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.