Jujutsu Kaisen First-Look Surfaces Online

Major anime franchises such as Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer, and The Promised Neverland are coming to an end, leaving a perfect opportunity for new up and comers to carve a path for themselves, and Jujutsu Kaisen is certainly taking the opportunity to do so by releasing a new key visual for its upcoming anime series. Arriving this fall, the Shonen series that follows a number of young high schoolers that are attempting to navigate their way through a supernatural world of curses.

Taking a page from the likes fo Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, Jujutsu Kaisen is looking to take a spot as one of the most popular anime franchises running today. Though this fall it will see some stiff competition with the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Noblesse, the story of Yuuji Itadori and company is hoping to become a fan favorite as the series is being produced by the same animation house responsible for the fourth season of Attack On Titan in Studio MAPPA.

Reddit User Lovero26 shared the key visual from the upcoming anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kasien which shows off the main heroes and villains of the supernatural story that is aiming to be the next big Shonen series:

The official description for Jujutsu Kaisen reads as such:

"In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoumen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the undead!

Yuuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal..."

Are you pumped to experience the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the supernatural shonen series!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.