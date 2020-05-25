Jujutsu Kaisen Has Anime Lovers Hopeful for 2020

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a hard year given some truly unprecedented circumstances. The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 continues to impact society on a global scale, so fans are latching onto what they can for excitement. For some people, that joy comes from watching anime, and the latest update from Jujutsu Kaisen has fans rather hyped for the series.

Over the weekend, Jujutsu Kaisen wowed fans with the release of its first poster. The key visual, which can be seen below, shows off two of the manga's leads as they stand before the gates of hell itself. The horrifying shrine it decorated with demonic relics which solidify its dark alliance, and that isn't even figuring in the literal skulls which Yuji is stepping on.

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to debut in October 2020, and that release date is a highly anticipated one. Jujutsu Kaisen is already being hyped up as the next big success for Shonen Jump's anime library. Of course, it will be difficult to outdo series such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen stands a chance.

For those curious about the series, you can read up on its manga as Viz Media licenses the manga in English. The publisher's official synopsis for the supernatural series lies below:

"Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…"

Are you excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen come to life in this anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!