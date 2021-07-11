Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Channels Maki's Sassy Side

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen became one of the biggest manga series in Japan this past year, and it has a huge fanbase to prove it. If you did not know, the supernatural series shot up in popularity this year thanks to its anime's first season. Now, all eyes are on the anime as its movie gets underway, and one fan is celebrating the series with a sassy take on Maki.

Yes, we have the Instagram user kleinerpixel to thank for the Jujutsu Kaisen look. The user hit up fans recently with a look dedicated to all things Maki, and they absolutely nailed it.

As you can see above, Maki looks cool and collected in her jujutsu academy uniform complete with a high collar and asymmetrical button. With her hair pulled back high, Maki's glasses can be seen easily in this cosplay, and the sorceress is seen wielding a staff behind her back like a threat.

Clearly, Maki means business in this shot, and kleinerpixel embodies the heroine with ease. It looks like Maki is having a real spat with her sister Mai in this shot, so you can see why anime audiences are obsessed. But for those caught up with the manga, well - this cosplay will hit them a bit differently.

For those who haven't read the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is currently on hiatus. The indefinite break went into effect this year to allow creator Gege Akutami time to address his health. With the manga on a break, Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping fans satisfied with its anime. You can watch season one over on Crunchyroll right now, and its first movie starring Yuta is currently in production.

For those who haven't read the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is currently on hiatus. The indefinite break went into effect this year to allow creator Gege Akutami time to address his health. With the manga on a break, Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping fans satisfied with its anime. You can watch season one over on Crunchyroll right now, and its first movie starring Yuta is currently in production.

What do you think of this take on Maki? Do you have a favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character cosplay?