Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Official Halloween Key Art

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the spookiest shows in anime these days, so it is no surprise to see it surging this fall. After all, the Halloween season is not too far away, and fans of the fall holiday are ready to celebrate big this year. That is why Jujutsu Kaisen is already amped for the celebration, and a new poster is out here hyping Halloween.

Not long ago, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen celebrated the coming season with a special poster. The key art, which can be found below, shows an array of characters at a Halloween party. And if you look carefully, Sukuna is in this shot!

This Jujutsu Kaisen new Halloween art is super cute 🎃 pic.twitter.com/tYU07FgSFj — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 29, 2021

To the left, Goto kicks off the poster in his usual outfit with a black blindfold and all. He is holding a selfie prop wishing fans a happy Halloween, and Megumi is to his side eating treats. The pair are then joined by a gang of second-year students as Toge, Maki, and Panda are all hanging out with treats.

Of course, you can find Nobara to the right-hand side, and the girl is grinning wide with a pumpkin treat in her hand. Yuji wraps up the team across from Gojo, and he is holding a special pumpkin in hand. After all, the jack-o-lantern next to him is carved in Sukuna's honor, so Yuji is paying tribute to his devilish half the safest way possible. Because I think we can all agree it would be unwise to let the curse out on Halloween of all days.

For Jujutsu Kaisen fans wanting to enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of Halloween, you can find season one streaming online via Crunchyroll right now. The manga is being handled by Viz Media stateside and can be read through the publisher's digital vault. Currently, the anime's team is working on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as its December 2021 release nears, and a second season has yet to be announced at this time.

What do you think about this cute Halloween key art? Are you thinking about dressing up as Sukuna this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.