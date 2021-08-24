Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Out Yuji's Dark Side

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has kept busy behind the scenes since its first season ended, but the fandom isn't letting it lie still. If you have kept up with the community, you will know Jujutsu Kaisen's fanbase has exploded in the last six month, and it shows no signs of stopping. This is why fan projects for the series are popping up everywhere, and one cosplayer went the extra mile for their look.

The piece comes courtesy of Instagram user ragegearprops. The fan, who has tackled a ton of anime looks before, felt it was time to give Yuji a shot. Of course, this led to their exploration of Sukuna, and the two-sided Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay shows off the hero's dark side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage Gear Props (@ragegearprops)

As you can see above, the cosplay is split into two parts as Yuji is found to the left. The look pops off with a pink wig with shorn sides, and they highlight Yuji's face markings as seen in the anime. When it comes to his outfit, Yuji is dressed casually in a black top and shorts that pair with brown boots and a red scarf.

Of course, things heat up when the Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay shifts from Yuji to Sukuna. The legendary curse looks absolutely ripped in this cosplay, and ragegearprops did their due diligence in applying his tattoos. Sukuna comes to life with an array of arm, shoulder, and torso tattoos that run up his face. The cosplayer event admitted they "didn't like how long it takes to get the tattoos on" but it was worth the effort. And of course, Sukuna's look is topped with some styled hair and long black nails.

This look for Jujutsu Kaisen is just one of many done by ragegearprops, and we've got nothing to share but love for it. So if you want to check out their other cosplays on Instagram, you can find them here!

What do you think of this fan's take on Jujutsu Kaisen? Which other anime should they tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.