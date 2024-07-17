Jujutsu Kaisen Is Finally Joining the Mega Cat Project

There are lots of anime goodies on the market, but when it comes to top-sellers, few collections top Mega Cat Project. Over the years, the collective has paired two of the world’s best things together: cats and anime. From Sailor Moon to Naruto and Bleach, Mega Cat Project has released tons of goods, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is joining the club.

As you can see below, Mega Cat Project announced a new wave of figures for the winter, and Jujutsu Kaisen is in the running. The brand is taking Jujutsu Kaisen season two and turning its Hidden Inventory arc into a figure line. So if you are ready to bring Gojo Cat home, you are in luck.

The new line will feature six cats, and the figures are downright adorable. Gojo, Geto, Shoko, Nanami, and more can be found in this line. And yes, even Toji made the cut. The only downside here is that Toji’s cursed worm didn’t make the final line up.

Currently, this Jujutsu Kaisen x Mega Cat Project collaboration is set to hit shelves in December 2024. In the meantime, you can always check out the collective’s other figures. Mega Cat Project has a slew of Naruto lines under its belt as well as One Piece. The brand has also tackled IPs like Attack on Titan, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, and more.

If you are not caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, you will want to check it out ASAP. The hit series is streaming seasons one and two on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read up on its description below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

