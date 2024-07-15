Jujutsu Kaisen Director Teases Maki’s Role in Season Three

Jujutsu Kaisen finished its second season months ago, and all eyes are on the future now. In the wake of the Shibuya Incident arc, the team behind the Jujutsu Kaisen anime confirmed season three is in the works. The release will bring the Culling Game arc to life, and when asked recently, the show’s director said they are most excited to see how Maki fits into the upcoming season.

The confession comes from Anime Expo as director Shota Goshozono took to the stage. It was there the creator was asked by a fan what character they are most eager to see in season three. After a moment, Goshozono locked in on an answer, and he admitted Maki is his pick.

Of course, the director kept mum on any details about Maki’s role in season three, but manga readers know what is in store. In the wake of the Shibuya Incident arc, Maki is forced to revisit the Zenin Clan compound to hunt for a weapon. While there, Maki reunites with her twin Mai, and the pair are left to face their family head on. The ensuing conflict is one of the most intense in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Maki’s arc takes a sharp turn by the end.

As you can imagine, Goshozono is eager to bring Maki’s adventure to life, and it will be an emotional one for fans. By the end of season two, the status quo of Jujutsu Kaisen is in shambles, and things are only going to get rockier from here on out. So if you are not caught up with the series, don’t fret. You can find the Jujutsu Kaisen anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

