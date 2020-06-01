Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Shares Official Character Designs

✖

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the more recent hits in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has shared a closer look at the character designs popping up in the anime debut. Jujutsu Kaisen's anime debut follows many of the other rookie hits making their way to screens, but the original manga is more of a cult hit than not. That will most likely change as the anime prepares to launch as part of the Fall 2020 anime series later this year. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the new anime will feature character designs from Tadashi Hiramatsu (Parasyte -the maxim-).

The official Twitter account has shared a closer look at these character designs with a full reveal for the four core characters making their debut with the anime (who you can see in action with the first trailer), Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. You can check them out below!

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for its premiere later this October (barring any major delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) and will feature a core voice cast including Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, and Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna.

This series is one of three major Studio MAPPA efforts coming within the next two years following The God of High School and hopefully premiering alongside Attack on Titan's final season this Fall. Either way, there's going to be a lot to look forward to with this series as it's going to get a lot more popular once a wider range of fans experience the series for themselves! What do you think?

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's big anime debut? What are you hoping to see coming to life in the new show? What do you think of the character designs so far? Who are your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

