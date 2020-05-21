Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Release Window

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the up-and-coming manga at Shonen Jump, and it seems like the story is preparing for a big anime boost. This year, the supernatural story is slated to get an anime of its own. Now, fans have learned a bit more about when the TV show will go live, and it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen is eyeing late 2020 debut.

For those who are not caught up with the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed its plans for a TV show earlier this year. Fans were quick to speculate when the series might debut, and many had hoped 2020 would welcome it. Some were not sure a truncated timeline like that could work, but it turns out Fall 2020 will mark the start of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime.

A new trailer for the show debuted this week, and it was there fans learned what its release window looked like. Th well said Jujutsu Kaisen would release in October 2020 on MBS / TBS TV. This window will work perfectly for the series as the Fall season is often one of the hottest in anime. Of course, that means the show will face competition, but fans are confident Jujutsu Kaisen will live up to the hype.

After all, its late-night slot promises fans there will be less censorship than usual. Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to air at 1:25 am in Japan which is prime for uncensored anime. This means the supernatural show can get as dark as it wants with gore, and that will be necessary given its demonic aesthetic.

If you want to brush up on the story before it hits the small screen, Jujutsu Kaisen is licensed by Viz Media. You can check out the company's synopsis of the story below:

"Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…"

