Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Loved the Anime's Debut Trailer
Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted the very first trailer for its big anime debut, and fans are already in love. Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump manga series has been one of the more recent manga that have garnered a pretty big fanbase. But it's also more of a cult following as although the series garners a ton of conversation, it just is not as widespread as many of the other Jump hits. That's most likely going to change with the debut of its anime coming to Japan this October as part of the Fall 2020 season.
The first trailer is packed quite heavily with a good amount of looks at many of the characters making their anime debut. Its main tease is the first battle from the manga, and eagle eyed fans can probably spot some of the bigger moments throughout the trailer. Read on to see what fans are saying about the anime's first trailer, and let us know your thoughts!
Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime? Interested in checking out the original manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Best of 2020?
SONNNNNNNN— Turbo (@Treysouls) May 20, 2020
JUJUTSU KAISEN REALLT ABOUT TO BE THE BEST OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/kadU1hT9Ty
"The Fandom Will Never Be This Small Again"
Ok time to show appreciation to all the Jujutsu Kaisen fans.. I love each & every one of you.. The fandom will never be this small again, we're about to get an influx of thousands.. At the very least, to those within my reach. Let's be happy, sensible & welcoming of everyone 🤞🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/H2g4C9LMyN— 25th Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ SJ WIDE WAR ARC (@ShadzMangaOnly) May 20, 2020
Some Neat Trivia!
A little detail you might miss in Jujutsu Kaisen 1st PV— Jujutsu Trivia (@JujutsuTrivia) May 20, 2020
When this is the 'blood' gushing out of a cursed spirit, negativity(negative words) also spilled out
Some of those words: stress, rejection, punishment, dilemma, hatred, anger,...#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/MkP1vLeMOg
"CRYING FULL TEARS"
HKEWFGKWHEFKHEF- I AM CRYING FULL TEARS. JUJUTSU KAISEN REALLY GETTING ANIMATED pic.twitter.com/R297A2PJ55— Bel - I'd Eat Luffy's Ass Out (Garou Gang) (@Bnuha3) May 20, 2020
Doing it Justice?
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime looks great— 🍵Yo Soy Elly🍵 (@snacks_fruity2) May 20, 2020
They doin it justice yall😭😭😭😭... pic.twitter.com/gK64QTCjSQ
Get Ready Manga Fans!
I'VE BEEN PREACHING THE GOSPEL OF THIS SERIES SINCE IT'S INCEPTION AND MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED.
THE PV LOOKS PHENOMENAL. MAPPA IS ABOUT TO DELIVER ON THE GREATNESS.
THIS FALL I'M EATING WONDERFULLY WITH WEEKLY CHAPTERS & EPISODES OF JUJUTSU KAISEN.
WE MOVE! pic.twitter.com/erK9M0Ygt2— 李 Laz 🍡🏐👻 (@CommodoreLaz) May 20, 2020
A New Fan Favorite Trio!
Can’t wait for Jujutsu Kaisen anime to start airing, animation is looking🔥, also can’t wait to see these 3😁 pic.twitter.com/kWJ8quBBze— Greed | ガリダ (@thesinofgreeda) May 20, 2020
Fall is Looking STACKED
nah listen to me, FALL SEASON GONNA BE THE BEST SEASON BECAUSE OF THEM pic.twitter.com/H8MRnQeZiq— Inu 🌬️ jujutsu kaisen szn (@inuxbachira) May 20, 2020
