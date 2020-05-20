Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Loved the Anime's Debut Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted the very first trailer for its big anime debut, and fans are already in love. Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump manga series has been one of the more recent manga that have garnered a pretty big fanbase. But it's also more of a cult following as although the series garners a ton of conversation, it just is not as widespread as many of the other Jump hits. That's most likely going to change with the debut of its anime coming to Japan this October as part of the Fall 2020 season.

The first trailer is packed quite heavily with a good amount of looks at many of the characters making their anime debut. Its main tease is the first battle from the manga, and eagle eyed fans can probably spot some of the bigger moments throughout the trailer. Read on to see what fans are saying about the anime's first trailer, and let us know your thoughts!

