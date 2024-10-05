Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Makes Gojo's Dream a Reality

Jujutsu Kaisen has ended but luckily, there is plenty to dig into with regards to the series finale. In the final chapter, Satoru Gojo wasn't brought back from the grave, following his death at the hands of Sukuna, but there is a silver lining for the deceased Jujutsu Tech teacher. In digging into the supernatural shonen series past, keen-eyed readers were able to discover a past dream of Gojo's and even though he is no longer in the land of the living, it would appear that his hopes for the future have come true. Considering Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara survived the fight against the cursed king, this is about the happiest ending shonen fans could get.

In Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter, Chapter 271, Nobara, Megumi, and Yuji find themselves taking part in a relatively calm "battle" against a cursed energy user. Once they confront the small-time villain, the target immediately gives up without any fight whatsoever. While a good chunk of the chapter focuses on Sukuna and Mahito having a meeting in the great beyond, readers are given one final look at those who survived to see the future. The Jujutsu Tech students are looking to forge a future that is far better than the past they fought against and in doing this, Gojo's dream world might have been created.

Satoru Gojo's Dream

In a previous chapter of the successful shonen series, Satoru Gojo laid out his dream. In the featured quote, Gojo wanted nothing more than a new world and despite the fact that he isn't alive to see it, a bright future lies ahead for his students, "I have a dream. I'm gonna reset this crappy Jujutsu world. I need strong and intelligent allies. I need to foster them."

Is There A Shadow Over Gojo's Dream?

Much like Hajime Isayama and his creation, Attack on Titan, Gege Akutami hasn't hinted at the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen will receive a sequel series in the future. Despite this fact, Jujutsu Tech's final chapter ends with a disturbing revelation that one of Sukuna's fingers had "survived", placed into a spot very reminiscent of the preliminary chapters. While Sukuna might have died and passed on, perhaps a new king of curses will emerge though it seems like these are stories that anime fans will never see.

The ending has been quite controversial for many fans, especially when it comes to Satoru Gojo. For many readers, fans were crossing their fingers that a resurrection was in store for Gojo but alas, Satoru's dream might be the only lasting legacy for the all-powerful hero. Even if Gojo never returns, his presence in the anime world will remain for years to come as he is arguably the most popular character created by Gege Akutami, even in death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Details

While the manga might have wrapped, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime still has quite a few events and battles to cover before it to ends. Immediately following the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season and the Shibuya Incident Arc, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. At present, the production house hasn't revealed when we might expect the third season to hit the small screen, though the main arc of the upcoming episodes, the Culling Game, will be well worth the wait.

Want to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Tech now that the shonen franchise has come to an end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the supernatural shonen series and beyond.