Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Back Nobara Pre-Shibuya Incident

Jujutsu Kaisen has never been scared when it comes to taking major players off the board. Gege Akutami recently discussed this fact wherein the manga artist detailed how they approach killing the beloved shonen characters if the need arises. Thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, some big anime characters have bid the series a fond farewell. Luckily, anime cosplayers are always more than willing to resurrect anime characters with some spot-on cosplay and they have recently done so with the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech. While Nobara’s status remains a mystery, that hasn’t stopped one cosplayer from bringing her back into the spotlight.

Nobara was one of the three main students of Jujutsu Kaisen’s class and while she didn’t have the same power level as Yuji and Megumi, she still was a force to be reckoned with. When she was introduced in the first anime season, Nobara stood tall and was able to use her unique powers to fight against fellow students and cursed beings alike. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned when she entered Shibuya. Thanks to the machinations of Suguru Geto and Mahito, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen will never be the same.

Nobara Makes a Comeback

As anime viewers witnessed in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, Nobara was on the receiving end of one of Mahito’s deadly blows. The anime villain had the ability to decimate flesh with a simple touch, which Nobara experienced by having half her face explode before Yuji. At present, we have yet to see if Nobara survived this brutal assault in both the anime adaptation and the manga.

Just put nobara in it [she’s the only one I have in my closet, sorry 😔] https://t.co/IUnzKMTVEr pic.twitter.com/kShfquIpfu — 🎃✦DEETOBER✦🎃 (@THEEDeezumaki) July 3, 2024

Creator Gege Akutami hasn’t been shy that Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is nearing its conclusion. Without diving into spoiler territory, one of the biggest battles of the series is taking place in recent chapters. While said fight might not take place in season three, as those upcoming episodes will focus on the Culling Game arc, the battle is sure to send shockwaves through the anime world. Whenever Jujutsu Kaisen does end, its legacy is one that will linger in the anime medium for years to come.

