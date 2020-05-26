Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Finally Breaks Silence on Anime Order

Jujutsu Kaisen is looking to arrive later this year with an anime adaptation, bringing one of the most popular manga series to television, and the creator of the series, Gege Akutami, has given some thoughts about the franchise after having seen the upcoming first episode. With the series having already released a trailer for the upcoming adaptation, as well as a voice cast that will be bringing to life these characters via the original Japanese translation, fans are hyped for the arrival of this new series that studies "curses" and high schoolers attempting to battle the supernatural in their home town!

The series has been a big hit in the world of manga, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of an anime adaptation and for the past few months, more and more information has been released with regards to the upcoming television series. Studio MAPPA will be responsible for bringing this new series to life, with the animation studio having already been responsible for Hajime No Ippo and The God Of High School!

The Unofficial Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen shared this translation from a recent interview with the franchise creator, Gege Akutami, that shares how the anime series is facing some hurdles as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit so many other franchises and his thoughts on the first episode of the adaptation:

Akutami Sensei’s comment on the Jujutsu Kaisen TV Anime. Courtesy of @YourAnimeGuy for the translation. pic.twitter.com/UwpTqqUoZA — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) May 25, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Jujutsu Kaisen, the official description for the series reads as such:

"Just where do "Curses," the fiendish spirits invisible to normal humans, come from? What is Sukuna Ryoumen, whose very existence grips the "Jujutsu" world in fear? And who exactly is Yuuji Itadori, the boy who recently became the center of attention in Jujutsu society? No need to fear, for Satoru Gojou, the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer, has the answers! From the new sorcerers in training to the enemies they face, Gojou provides all you need to know about Jujutsu and the inner workings of the institution who protect us from Curses: the Tokyo Jujutsu High School."

Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen when it arrives onto screens later this year? Have you been following along with the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.