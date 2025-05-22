Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art

Gege Akutami has plenty of time on his hands at the moment, as Jujutsu Kaisen ended its manga in 2024. As fans think back fondly on the often devastating adventures of Jujutsu Tech, the anime adaptation still has to cover some main events to catch up. Luckily for fans, Akutami is still very much in the art game and his most recent offering brings him right into the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. In the next JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure magazine, Akutami has lent their talents to one of the biggest supporting characters of the franchise, breathing new life into Kishibe Rohan.

Manga artists for some time have been major fans of one another, routinely sharing their takes on major anime figures that didn’t spring from their brains. Eiichiro Oda famously drew Dragon Ball characters, Hirohiko Araki drew the ninja of Naruto, and even My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi took a crack at the students of Jujutsu Tech. Alongside the new art for the Joestars’ universe, Akutami even shared that he is a big fan of the franchise’s fourth entry, Diamond Is Unbreakable, “I like the refreshing sense of realism in Part 4 compared to the earlier parts. I think the reason Josuke didn’t kill Okuyasu—’I just thought there was no reason for you to die’—really symbolizes that.”

A Joestar Summer

Gege Akutami isn’t the only manga artist who is creating a new take on the anime world of Stands. On top of the Jujutsu Kaisen creator, manga artists that are contributing to the “JoJo Magazine 2025 Summer” magazine include March Comes In Like A Lion’s Chica Umino, Pop Team Epic’s Bkub Okawa, Bungo Stray Dogs’ Shiwasu Hoshikawa, A Story To Read When You First Fall in Love’s Aki Mochida, and The Old Man Who Was Reincarnated as a Cat’s Yajima. The publication is already hitting Stands in Japan so expect more Joestar announcements and you can see more of the artwork in the X thread below.

Aside from this brand new artwork, the latest publication has a special focus on Kishibe Rohan as the fictional manga artist is preparing to once again hit the world of live-action. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Confessional is arriving in Japanese theaters and recreates one of Rohan’s creepiest adventures from his spin-off series. Unfortunately, it seems doubtful that this cinematic effort will make its way to theaters, but like the television series that preceded it, the live-action Rohan adventure will most likely hit the West down the line.

The Steel Ball Run is Coming

While Kishibe Rohan might be getting the lion’s share of attention at the moment, Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli are preparing to take the world by storm. Earlier this year, the anime franchise announced that an anime adaptation of The Steel Ball Run is in the works, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Fingers crossed that we won’t be waiting too long for what many consider to be one of the biggest entries of the series.

