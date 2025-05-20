New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Live-Action Movie Will Give Surprise Gift To Fans

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a big year in 2025 so far, with easily the biggest announcement for the franchise in recent memory being that the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation is on the way. Before we see the animated arrival of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli however, Hirohiko Araki’s franchise has another project for fans of the Stand-filled series. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Confessional is arriving in theaters in only a few days’ time in Japan and the franchise creator has forged a new gift for fans who will be in attendance for the screenings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hirohiko Araki has been working on the story and art of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for decades, having stated in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the series forever. This is certainly proven by The JOJOLands, the latest manga storyline that is continuing the Joestar bloodline via Jodio and Dragona Joestar. Aside from working on the story of the franchise proper, Araki is more than happy to create new art, which is the special gift that fans who pre-order tickets to the latest live-action anime adaptation will receive. Araki has shared a first look at the art card featuring his favorite fictional mangaka, Kishibe Rohan, as he prepares for this next live-action adventure. You can check out the new art of Rohan below.

Hirohiko Araki

At A Confessional Details

Kishibe Rohan might have gotten his start in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, but he has gone on to become the biggest supporting character of the series to date. Araki himself will routinely create new stories that follow Rohan as he searches for new manga material and encounters supernatural threats along the way. At A Confessional was first introduced as a side story in the manga spin-off, eventually finding its way to the screen thanks to the anime adaptation.

The live-action movie arrives in Japan on May 23rd this week but the anime franchise has yet to reveal when, or if, this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure movie will hit North America. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan did at first receive a live-action television series which did make its way to the West, leaving many anime fans to believe that the movie will do the same eventually. Considering the subject matter of Confessional, it will be interesting to see how the movie is able to bring its wild events to the “real world.”

What is The Confessional?

At A Confessional is a story that mostly has Kishibe Rohan on the sidelines, hearing the story of a man who has encountered a supernatural entity and has to deal with the fallout. Considering that the story seemed tailor-made to fit into a half-hour anime episode, it will be interesting to see if the live-action film will make changes to pad out the time.

Want to stay up to date with the Joestars and their many projects? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Comic Natalie