One Piece Creator Congratulates My Hero Academia on Special Art Exhibit

One Piece's creator offered some major words of congratulations for My Hero Academia's creator following the opening of the franchise's special anniversary exhibit. My Hero Academia is now celebrating the fifth anniversary of its anime series with the fifth season now airing new episodes in Japan this Spring, and the franchise is bigger than ever these days. With a third feature film hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer, and the manga still releasing new chapters on a weekly basis, the franchise is celebrating in a big way with the first art exhibit opening in Japan.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been receiving supportive messages from the fellow creators from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump including Bleach's Tite Kubo, Black Clover's Yuki Tabata and more. One Piece's Eiichiro Oda got in on the congratulatory messages as well, and said some very promising things about Horikoshi's art for the franchise!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Eiichiro Oda's message of congratulations (as spotted and translated by @aitaikimochi on Twitter) begins as such, "When you try to draw a character from [My Hero Academia], you'll find that their design are so elaborate. I feel like if you need to draw them in action, it would be much easier to do so with less details, but that's why Horikoshi is so amazing - He actually enjoys drawing like that!"

Oda's message for My Hero Academia's new art exhibit continues as such, "The character's feelings are so strong that I get caught up in it and feel like my own body is impacted. That's why I just know that this manga is sure to capture the hearts of all readers! Congratulations on your first Exhibition!" This new exhibit has been making its way outside of Japan as fans share the art, so everyone has gotten a taste of what it has to offer!

Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition will be closed for a few weeks as Japan enters a new state of emergency. But this will only be a temporary closure as it's getting ready to re-open in May. Unfortunately, this is only a Japan exhibit for the time being however.

