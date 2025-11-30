Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms The Fate Of 2 Major Characters (& 1 Will Devastate Fans)

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The story of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is finally taking shape as it focuses on the consequences of the alien invasion. Although the reason over 50,000 Simurians entered Japan was to resettle there as refugees, the Jujutsu world has been on a constant edge due to their powers and massive numbers. The first course of action is to find a way for both parties to peacefully coexist, but that’s a lot easier said than done when they have opposing values. While Jujutsu sorcerers hunt the cursed spirits who harm the people, Simurians refer to them as Kalyans and honor their lives.

Due to this, both sides end up in a conflict when Cross tries his best to soothe both sides. However, a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shot him, after which the situation only turned from bad to worse. Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, is devastated to see Cross on the brink of death, and he is ready to do anything to make the sorcerers pay. After showing a glimpse at his terrifying abilities, he enforces a condition that none of the sorcerers are to harm cursed spirits, which isn’t a possible outcome. As the tension between Simurians and sorcerers rises, the manga unveils the fates of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki.

Nobara Reveals Yuji’s Devastating Fate in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Although the manga already hinted that Yuji is unable to age after the battle with Sukuna, Nobara confirms it in Chapter 13. Since she was one of Yuji’s closest friends, the sorcerers tried to get any information on his whereabouts through her, but failed. Nobara revealed she hasn’t heard from Yuji since Hana’s funeral, when he decided not to see off any more of his friends again. Time has stopped for Yuji, but he is still forced to watch his friends grow old and die over the decades, which has completely devastated him.

Additionally, the thing that breaks his heart the most is how he was unable to keep the promise he made to his grandfather. The theory about Yuji being unable to fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish was pretty famous in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. However, no one expected the theory to come true in the worst possible way, as their beloved protagonist is forced to live a life of loneliness. Yuji has been in hiding for several years, evading the eyes of the Jujutsu sorcerers as he refuses to interact with anyone, especially those who were once close to him.

