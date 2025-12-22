Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals What Inspired New Sequel Series

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion last year, but fans still have lots of exciting projects to look forward to. The anime still has a lot of story left to adapt, and there are also official spin-off novels in the works. However, the biggest surprise fans received this year was Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a short sequel manga written by Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The sequel changed everything we know about the story, even to the point of changing its genre by introducing aliens who arrived on the planet as refugees. Modulo was released as a short sequel manga expected to run for about six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The manga has already entered its final battle, as fans fear a tragic conclusion.

Just like every other year, Jujutsu Kaisen took the stage during Jump Festa 2026 and shared several exciting announcements. As one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions, the two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. This year, the series revealed a new Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer and several exciting illustrations by Akutami and Iwasaki. Apart from this, Akutami also shared a message revealing the inspiration behind the sequel series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Why Modulo Has Aliens in It

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since the original message was in Japanese, a Jujutsu Kaisen translator, @lightningclare on X, shared an English version with fans. Akutami shared, “Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo” began with a simplistic idea of ‘If we were to do a spin-off, it’d be interesting to have sorcerers vs. aliens.’ But what kind of aliens would they be?”

He continued, “Assuming we wanted to bring the content currently published in the magazine to its peak, what kind of story should we tell within the limit of a short serialization? Using the time that’d typically be spent on drawing, we faced modern challenges and went through trial & error to create the story of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. And thus, that’s how it was born.”

Additionally, Akutami also didn’t forget to hype the upcoming Season 3, “The anime’s about to start!! Director Goshozono’s direction, production, & ability to ensure all aspects of the work are incredible!! Of course, it’s not just the director, but the entire staff involved in the entire process too. The sense of the characters really stands out!!”

Since Modulo was released in September this year, we can expect the story to reach its conclusion in the second half of 2026. The author again mentioned that the story is limited to a short serialization, so there’s little to no chance of an extension. On the other hand, the anime will be released on January 8th, 2026, and will have a one-hour special premiere, with two episodes streaming at once.

