Jujutsu Kaisen Sheds New Light on Cursed Energy Sources

Jujutsu Kaisen has shed some new light on the sources of cursed energy within the body with the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's original manga series has been pretty chaotic in terms of explaining how each of its powers or energies work. This gets even more complicated when factoring in each of the Jujutsu Sorcerers who not only have their distinct abilities from one another, but each one defines their respective powers in different ways. As the Culling Game arc of the series continues, fans are getting to see even more of these abilities in action in new ways.

But as the Culling Game fights continue in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc with the newest chapter of the series, fans are now seeing Kinji Hakari doing his best to face off against Hajime Kashimo's fierce electric abilities. Given that he's one of the sorcerers who was revived in the new era thanks to Kenjaku's kicking off the tournament in full, fans also got some of his expertise in terms of how cursed energy and the Reverse Curse technique works that further emphasized how Satoru Gojo explained in earlier in the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 188 of Jujutsu Kaisen continues the fight between Hakari and Kashimo, and Hakari's abilities have made him temporarily unkillable thanks to his successful double use of his Domain Expansion and the bonuses he gets that follow. But Kashimo is able to counter each of Hakari's strikes regardless, and notes how his Reverse Cursed technique continues to heal him. He then confirms that Gojo said previously about how Cursed Energy comes from "the gut," but also notes that Reverse Cursed technique actually comes from the brain.

Kashimo explains that you need to use your head to direct the Reverse Curse technique, and although Hakari is able to make his way through the fight thus far, it's clear that it's a fight that helps to further help fans of the series understand how all of these power dynamics and energy works in the Jujutsu Sorcery world. It's one crucial step in helping to figure out the smaller details as a whole.

What do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen explaining more of how Cursed Energy works? What have been some of your favorite techniques used in the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!