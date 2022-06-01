Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Hakari’s Riskiest Move Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for one of Kinji Hakari’s biggest gambles yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has reached an intense new phase as the latest chapters of the series have shifted the focus to the fights going on in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony, and with it, fans have gotten to see more of Hakari in action. After being touted as one of strongest sorcerers who Satoru Gojo could rely on in a crisis alongside Yuta Okkotsu, the Culling Game has been steadily revealing why he’s held in such high regard.

His first fight in the Culling Game ended quite quickly and teased what his Domain Expansion could do, but the newest chapter of the series revealed that it’s really only a trick that ties into Hakari’s true power. Thanks to his gambling based Domain Expansion, Hakari could potentially be invincible and the newest chapter of the series ends with him trying to reach this invincible state once more by quickly unleashing a new Domain Expansion shortly after he had used the technique before.

While it ws previously revealed that Hakari’s Domain Expansion heavily involved him taking the risk of gambling with it and hoping to hit a jackpot in order to use it to its full potential, Chapter 186 of Jujutsu Kaisen explains that the real trick to Hakari’s power is that what happens after a successful jackpot. Not only does he reach a basically unkillable state, but Hakari’s cursed energy and strength are completely replenished and thus he’s able to use his Domain Expansion as many times as he wants as long as he keeps getting jackpots.

As one would expect, he seeks to use it once more against Kashimo. But the gamble is with the technique itself. While it’s been implied that Hakari always gets the jackpot that he seeks, there’s always a chance that it wouldn’t work out the way he expects. Kashimo’s one of the deadliest fighters in the Culling Game overall, so if there’s a slight chance that Hakari won’t get the jackpot he seeks there’s a greater chance Kashimo will use this opening to a deadly degree.

What do you think? How do you feel about Hakari's chances with his next Idle Death Gamble? How do you feel about his chances in the fight against Kashimo?