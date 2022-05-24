Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up Hakari's First Big Battle

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Kinji Hakari's first major fight in the Culling Game, and first fight in the series overall, with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc has seen Yuji Itadori and the others taking on some of their toughest fights in the series to date, and the latest chapters of the series have shifted the focus to the fights going on in the Tokyo No 2. Colony. This meant fans got to see how both Hakari and Panda are dealing with their first major opponents in the deadly game, but it's been a much worse affair for Panda.

Much like how Yuji and Megumi were separated from one another when they had entered the Tokyo No. 1 Colony, Hakari and Panda were separated as well. While Hakari was easily able to dispatch his first opponent in the Culling Game, Panda unfortunately came face to face with one of the highest scorers in the colony. Finding out first hand just how dangerous Hajime Kashimo is in the tournament, the newest chapter of the series takes this even further until Hakari arrives on the scene to put an end to it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 185 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up right after Kashimo's technique breaks Panda down to a bloody pile, and it's confirmed that Panda managed to survive the attack despite two of his cores being destroyed by Kashimo's electric attack. Kashimo gets ready to complete eliminate Panda's remains in order to actually get the points for defeating him, but just as he tries to do so Hakari ends up arriving on the scene. Crashing down on a nearby shipping container, it's clear he's ready for a major fight.

It's clear that Kashimo has been excited to see that Hakari has arrived on the scene and seems to have enough power to provide a challenge, so it seems we'll get our first full look at Hakari going all out. While he had already unleashed his Domain Expansion during his first fight in the Culling Game, this will be the first real fight where he needs to use some effort in order to win. But what do you think? Are you curious to see how Hakari stacks up against Kashimo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!