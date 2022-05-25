Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals One of the Culling Game's Bloodiest Moments Yet

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed one of the Culling Game's bloodiest moments yet with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has kicked off a new phase as after following Yuji Itadori and the others fighting in the other colonies, the focus has now shifted to Kinji Hakari and Panda as they take on the Tokyo No. 2 Colony. Separated from one another much like Yuji and Megumi were when they entered their colony, both Hikari and Panda had come across their first major opponents in the deadly tournament. But it's been a much worse affair for Panda.

While Hikari's first fight in the Culling Game had come to an end like the other main heroes in that he quickly dispatched his first opponent in the tournament, it was a much unluckier situation for Panda. He had the unfortunate luck of coming across the deadliest fighter in the colony, Hajime Kashimo, who before they entered the tournament was confirmed to be one of the few players with already over 100 points in his name. As a fight with such a deadly opponent is expected to go, the newest chapter of the series has shown off its bloodiest fight yet as Panda had been completely ripped apart and left in a bloody mess on the floor.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 185 of Jujutsu Kaisen confirms that Kashimo's attack on Panda at the end of the previous chapter confirmed that unfortunately it had completely ripped apart his body. While Panda has been left alive, it's clear by the evidence of the chapter that Kashimo's electric attack eliminated the other two cores within Panda's body. Though he's alive, he's much worse for wear as the only thing left of Panda's body is his detached head as Kashimo readies to eliminate that as well despite how beaten and bloodied Panda already is.

Thankfully, Hakari swoops in just in time to keep Kashimo from dealing the final blow. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Hakari can defeat one of their deadliest foes in the Culling Game so far as he and Panda will have no chance of surviving through the rest of the tournament otherwise. But what do you think? How are you liking the Culling Game's fights in the Tokyo No.2 Colony so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!