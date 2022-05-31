Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Explains Why Hakari is One of Its Strongest Sorcerers

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been showing off Kinji Hakari in his first full fight in the series so far, and finally explained why he is considered one of the strongest sorcerers in the series with the newest chapter! Ever since he was teased as one of the few strong students that Satoru Gojo could rely on in his absence, fans have been highly anticipating Hakari's full debut in the series. Now years later with the Culling Game in full swing, fans have been fully introduced to the fighter and are getting to see just how this former student can carry himself through battle.

Although we have gotten to see him fight a couple of times through the Culling Game arc so far, the newest chapter of the series has pit him against his first really tough opponent in Hajime Kashimo. There have been teases about the rough nature of his cursed energy being tough to fight against, but it's explained that the real trick to his technique (and the trick to his strength overall) is the fact that he could go on to have potentially limitless pools of strength to draw from thanks to his Domain Expansion.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 186 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up from the previous cliffhanger as Hakari takes on Kashimo, and through the fight there's a strange music playing around him. His cursed energy already hits people like rough sandpaper as previously described, and it's already a perfect counter to Kashimo's electrified cursed energy. But soon Hakari is boosted with a surge of cursed energy that makes him not only strong, but activated the reverse curse technique within his body reflexively to keep his body from breaking under his energy's pressure.

It's explained that when Hakari gets a jackpot with his Domain Expansion (which happens quite often), after a certain time passes he gets a sudden boost of energy that makes him super strong and allows him to use his domain once more. The idea is that he can keep using it for as long as he likes if he keeps getting jackpots (which he does) and thus he can continue his "unkillable" state pretty much indefinitely.

It's yet to be seen whether or not there will be a catch to Hakari's strength, but this explanation does reveal why he's seen in such high regards by Gojo and Yuta. When he fights at full force and intent, he's a force to be reckoned with. What do you think? How do you feel about Hakari's strength so far? Do you think there's a catch not seen yet?