Jujutsu Kaisen Director’s New Action Anime Lands Surprising Streaming Home

After giving fans the phenomenal first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation, as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, acclaimed anime director Sunghoo Park is back with a new original anime. Bullet/Bullet is the director’s new high-octane series that takes the high-stakes action of JJK and blends it with the motorhead aesthetic of Mad Max. Fans have already been treated to the anime’s kick-ass first trailer, but we now know where and when to find the series.

Bullet/Bullet is an original concept, post-apocalyptic series that blends the post-apocalyptic setting of Mad Max and Fallout with the sci-fi aesthetic of FLCL, and the bonkers character designs that anime fans adore. In honor of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Panda, the new show even has a talking polar bear! The series was already confirmed to release this Summer, but we now have an exact date.

Bullet/Bullet Lands a Surprising Streaming Home

Per a new report from Variety, Sunghoo Park’s Bullet/Bullet anime will stream exclusively on Disney+, meaning it won’t get to stream alongside its proverbial brother, Jujutsu Kaisen, on Crunchyroll.

We already knew that Bullet/Bullet would be released from its decade-long development this Summer season. But the report has revealed that the new anime premieres on Disney+ on July 16th. Surprisingly, Disney+ is combining the binge and two-cour release strategies for Bullet/Bullet. The series will run for 16 episodes in total. The first eight episodes will all be released on July 16th. Fans will then have to wait just under a month for the second eight episodes on August 13th.

What is Bullet/Bullet About?

Bullet/Bullet was first announced over a decade ago. The series is written by Aki Kindaichi (Uma Musume: Cinderella Grey), with Takahiro Yoshimatsu (Hunter x Hunter) acting as chief animation director under Sunghoo Park.

Bullet/Bullet is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and follows Gear, a junk dealer and thief trying to survive in the wasteland. After partnering with a gambling addicted polar bear and a robot with a personality disorder, the three criminals act as elite mercenaries and thieves. But when they’re hired to rescue a mysterious girl, they become the targets of the wasteland’s wealthy elite.

Marina Inoue (Attack on Titan) voices Gear, and Kazuhiro Yamahi (One-Punch Man) voices Shirokuma the robot. Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) and Kana Hanazawa (Psycho-Pass) make up the rest of the major cast. The show’s OP has already been revealed ahead of its summer premiere. “Work Hard” is the new original track by Japanese rapper Chanmina. The ending theme, “Glass Door,” was performed by the Tokyo rock band Newspeak.

