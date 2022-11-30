Jujutsu Kaisen Director to Oversee Original Disney Anime, Bullet

Disney is one of the biggest companies in the world, and its brand has expanded in big ways over the last few years. During the pandemic, streaming boomed like never before, and Disney+ has only grown in that time. The service is now branching out with all kinds of shows, and anime seems to be Disney's new focus. And with a new deal on paper, the company has announced plans to make an original anime with the director of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The announcement comes straight from Disney as the company appeared at the Asia-Pacific content showcase in Singapore this week. It was there execs announced several major anime moves including a partnership with Kodansha Comics. And before the presentation ended, Disney announced an original anime series of its own with Sunghoo Park.

Sunghoo Project, director Jujutsu Kaisen is working on an Original anime titled "BULLET" which will be produced at his newly established animation studio E&H Productions.



Streams Exclusively on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/pcK7WNTFvP — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 30, 2022

According to the report, the original anime will be titled Bullet, and it is going to be overseen by Park's own animation studio. The director opened his own company E&H Productions recently, and Disney hopes Park's rabid fanbase will boost users when Bullet debuts down the line. At this point, no release window has been given, but a piece of concept artwork for the anime was shared at Disney's presentation.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Star Cancels Jump Festa Plans Amid Cheating Scandal

For those unfamiliar with Park, anime lovers will know them best for overseeing Jujutsu Kaisen and its movie. The director has been praised for giving Gege Akutami's manga a spot-on adaptation on screen. From the anime's pacing to its aesthetic, Park oversees every piece of Jujutsu Kaisen, and this anime was far from his first hit. In fact, Park got his start in 2014 as a key animator on Terror in Resonance before moving to Yuri on Ice. The director also oversaw MAPPA titles like The God of High School and Banana Fish.

What do you think of this big Disney order? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.