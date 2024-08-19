Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Fans Over “Unbelievable” New Project

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the final fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna in the latest chapters of the manga, and the franchise is teasing an “unbelievable” new project is on the way as a result. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most popular action series running today, and the latest chapters of Gege Akutami’s original manga have reached the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown. Various updates lately have teased that this is likely going to be the end of the final fight even if there are still many unanswered questions on the horizon, but it seems something else is on the way too.

Jujutsu Kaisen hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with not only a new chapter teasing that the end of the Yuji vs. Sukuna fight is closer than expected, but also with the tease of “an unbelievable project” being announced in the next issue next week. It’s currently unclear as to what kind of project this could be, but with the anime already in the works and the manga reaching its proposed final battle, it really could be any kind of project to help celebrate the franchise’s future.

Jujutsu Kaisen cover art for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

As for what the Jujutsu Kaisen project could be, fans should level their excitement about its potential. With Season 3 of the TV anime already in the works on adapting the Culling Game arc from the series, it’s unlikely that it will be related to the anime. There was also recently an art exhibition for the manga as well, so it’s not likely it will be that either. It could be a new feature film telling an original story, but that just seems unlikely given the TV anime production. It’s potentially something like a new popularity poll.

My Hero Academia recently came to an end with a secret project tease of its own, and it turned out to be a worldwide popularity poll. It was the first of its kind for the series, and could be the first of many popularity polls we’ll see for Shonen jump’s biggest projects. If Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending is hitting much sooner than fans might have ever expected, a popularity poll would be a great way to celebrate how far it has come since it started its run all those years ago. But then again, this “unbelievable” project could be anything.