Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Releases New Trailer

Play video

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are preparing for the third season to land on the screen next year, and while this might be brushing up on previous events such as the Shibuya Incident Arc, MAPPA has something special planned to get fans up to speed. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is preparing to arrive in theaters, acting not only as a worthy recap of what’s been going on in Yuji Itadori’s life, but also hinting at what is to come. Luckily, a new trailer has arrived to give fans a better look at the theatrical release that will visit both past and future for the supernatural shonen series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this is your first time hearing about the compilation film that will slam together both the Shibuya Incident Arc and the beginning of the third season’s Culling Game, here’s how GKIDS describes the release: “A veil abruptly descends over the busy Shibuya area amid the bustling Halloween crowds, trapping countless civilians inside. Satoru Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, steps into the chaos. But lying in wait are curse users and spirits scheming to seal him away. Yuji Itadori, accompanied by his classmates and other top-tier jujutsu sorcerers, enters the fray in an unprecedented clash of curses — the Shibuya Incident.”

The description for the movie hitting North America on December 5th continues, “In the aftermath, ten colonies across Japan are transformed into dens of curses in a plan orchestrated by Noritoshi Kamo, the most wicked sorcerer in history. As the deadly Culling Game starts, Special Grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is assigned to carry out Yuji’s execution for his perceived crimes. The desperate confrontation between Satoru Gojo’s two beloved students comes to the big screen with an early preview. Be the first to experience Yuji and Yuta’s fateful battle with the hotly anticipated kickoff to Season 3 in theatres nationwide.”

Jujutsu Kaisen: Getting Up To Speed

MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident Arc changed the game for Yuji Itadori and the other members of Jujutsu Tech in quite a few ways. With Nanami and Nobara off the playing field, Yuji is on the run thanks to the actions of Sukuna and must now rely on his half-brother Choso for support. Since cursed energy users are now on a collision course thanks to Suguru Geto establishing the tournament known as the Culling Game, the third season is set to pop off like an atomic bomb. With the upcoming theatrical release housing the first three episodes of the next anime season, plenty of anime fans might be making their way to theaters.

In the manga world, Jujutsu Kaisen’s main series has already ended, but creator Gege Akutami hasn’t ended his time in the world of sorcerers. Jujustu Kaisen: Modulo is the latest sequel series, exploring a wild new story that introduces extraterrestrials into the mix long after Yuji’s story wrapped. While the sequel has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own, it seems like a safe bet that Module will eventually hit the small screen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!