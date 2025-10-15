Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Fixes the Original Series’ Biggest Mistake

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen stands out as a true new-gen shonen series by breaking many of the genre’s molds. However, in doing so, the series has caused several issues. Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t seem to have a protagonist that fits the traditional mold, and fans have often questioned Itadori Yuji’s position as the main hero. But this issue isn’t limited to the protagonist; it extends to the main villain as well. From the inception of the series, with Suguru Geto being overtaken by Kenjaku, it was clearly implied that the true main villain should have been this enigmatic figure with plans stretching back centuries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the twists ultimately led to Sukuna becoming the main villain of Jujutsu Kaisen without much exploration of his origins. While certain flaws can be identified in the series’ narrative, the core issue lies in the fact that the story never had a clear main plot. Without a solid central narrative, Jujutsu Kaisen began to lose its balance, leading to numerous loose threads and an ending that doesn’t quite hold up, despite the series’ heavy themes.

While the main series can no longer be fixed, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel series, seems to have addressed this major issue. With a defined core plot, the series has successfully engaged readers, investing them in discovering how this new narrative will unfold.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Fixes the Original Series’ Narrative by Establishing a Central Plot

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo begins with a new extraterrestrial race arriving on Earth, possessing powers similar to those of Jujutsu sorcerers. These alien beings, known as the Simurians, number only 50,000, and their primary goal revolves around whether they can coexist with humans. This premise immediately fixes the core issue of the original series by introducing a clear central plot. With a foundation in place, the narrative elements in each new chapter have begun aligning more cohesively with the main story.

A prime example of this improvement is the developing relationship between the two main characters, Maru, the alien, and Tsurugi Okkotsu. Their efforts to prevent an all-out war between humans and Simurians give both characters a clear sense of purpose from the start. In contrast, the original series’ protagonist, Itadori Yuji, continues to face questions about his role and significance as the main hero. Meanwhile, the villains’ roles in the sequel have become much more defined.

Though it remains unconfirmed who the final antagonist will be (possibly Dabura, a Simurian as powerful as or even stronger than Sukuna), the story has clearly established that the aliens will serve as the ultimate threat, with Maru’s brother, Cross, potentially igniting the coming conflict. With such strong foundations, even the series’ end goal has been clearly outlined, potentially adding emotional weight as Maru and Tsurugi may be forced to face each other.

By introducing a central plot, Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel not only corrects the major flaw of the original series but also sets the stage to deliver an ending that could finally satisfy fans.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!