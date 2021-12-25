Jujutsu Kaisen Is Getting Its First Stage Play

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 tells a brand new story in the universe created by Gege Akutami, taking the opportunity to switch the protagonist from Yuji Itadori to a new spiritual energy user who was once the main player in Jujutsu Tech. With the prequel film already scoring big in theaters in Japan, the Shonen franchise is receiving a live-action adaptation via a new stage play arriving in the East next year, which will be the first time that Yuji and his friends have been brought into the world of live-action period.

While details about the stage play at this point are few and far between, including the actors that will be bringing the heroes and villains created by Gege Akutami to life, director Kensaku Kobayashi will be working on the live-action adaptation, with a script by Kōhei Kiyasu. Jujutsu Kaisen is only one of many anime series that have received stage plays in Japan, with many of its brethren in Weekly Shonen Jump such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Naruto all getting plays of their own. Though Jump Festa took the opportunity to announce this play, the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA has yet to announce when, or in fact if, a second season of the television show is set to arrive in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has made shockwaves in Japan’s theaters in a relatively short amount of time, with over one million tickets already sold for the prequel film, setting it on a course to be the second-biggest moneymaker in terms of anime movies behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Following the story of Yuuta Okkutso, a young man who had supernatural abilities that were tragically linked to the death of his lost friend, the prequel movie is the latest effort from Studio MAPPA, who is set to release the final season of Attack On Titan early next year.

Unfortunately for anime fans in North America, live-action stage play adaptations for popular anime franchises don’t typically hit the West, though with the medium continuing to gain steam, perhaps one day in the future, this might change.

