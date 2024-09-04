Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Gojo's Final Words to Megumi, Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen only has three chapters left before the grand finale and manga readers are preparing for a surprisingly happier ending than many readers might have expected. One of the biggest and most unexpected deaths that took place in the final fight against Sukuna was the loss of Satoru Gojo. Routinely voted as one of the most popular characters in the supernatural shonen series, his students did not get the fond farewell that they had originally wanted. Luckily, Gojo was able to leave letters to both Megumi and Nobara that are completely in character with the aloof professor who rose to wild levels of popularity.

Warning. Be forewarned that if you aren't caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen's latest manga chapter, Chapter 268, we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Gojo might be dead but he had letters ready to go for his surviving students. While Satoru was able to have a talk with Yuji Itadori before he died, the same couldn't be said for Yuji's comrades in arms. Thanks to Megumi being possessed by Sukuna and Nobara out of commission since the Shibuya Incident Arc, it makes sense that there were words left unsaid by Gojo before he was struck down by the king of the curses.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Final Hilarious Words

Gojo left behind letters for Nobara and Megumi specifically. While we don't specifically see the language used in Nobara's letter, the one-eyed sorcerer states that Satoru informed her of "where her mom is and what she's doing". Once she saw this information, she immediately destroyed the letter, informing Yuji that this was information that she never truly wanted to know. This letter pales in comparison to the letter that was left to Megumi.

In typical Gojo fashion, Megumi's letter is one that holds nothing back and even makes Toji's son laugh as a result of reading it. The letter stated, "Sorry, Megumi but your dad's a goner! I wasted his ass! My bad!" Of course, as Jujutsu Kaisen fans know, Toji died during the Hidden Inventory Arc as Gojo dealt a mortal blow to the villain. While he would return during the Shibuya Incident Arc, Toji never made a comeback following the anime's second season arc.

Want to stay updated on the final chapters of Jujutsu Tech? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen.