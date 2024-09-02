Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Sukuna’s Final (and Familiar) Words

Jujutsu Kaisen is really about to finish its run. At the end of this month, Shonen Jump will post the manga’s final chapter, and all eyes are on the series amid its final stretch. Creator Gege Akutami is sprinting towards the finish line, and this week marked a major turning point for the finale. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 reveals Sukuna’s fate, and his final words should ring a bell with fans.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know the manga’s latest update makes its final stand against Sukuna. Thanks to Megumi’s pushback, Sukuna is finally ripped from the boy’s body after Yuji and Nobara nailed the curse’s soul. Yuji does offer Sukuna asylum as the King of Curses begins to fade away, and it is then Sukuna shares his final words:

“I have to compliment how completely you act a fool… Yuji Itadori! But do not dare insult me for I am a curse!”

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, Sukuna has faded to ash, and his final words are left to ring with fans. After all, his last few words are a repeat of his first. His declaration of “I am a curse” is taken straight from Sukuna’s first encounter with Yuji. And in his final words, Sukuna manages to show some begrudging respect to his former vessel. Rather than calling Yuji a brat, Sukuna utters the boy’s full name, so it is clear the King of Curses came to recognize Yuji before his death.

The Impact of Sukuna’s Death

After spending years with Sukuna, it is wild watching his final moments. The King of Curses caused more trouble than anyone could have imagined. From defeating Gojo to flattening part of Shibuya, Sukuna was truly the worst. It is fitting to see him simply faded away in the end as his legacy has been trashed. And in the wake of Sukuna’s death, it is Yuji and his friends who are left standing to carry on.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you have a chance to read the manga before it closes this month. The series is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you make of this latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? Did Sukuna's death sit well with you?