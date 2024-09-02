Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Epilogue With Megumi’s Return

Jujutsu Kaisen is now one step closer to bringing the manga’s run to an end, and the newest chapter of the series has started its own epilogue with Megumi Fushiguro’s return. Jujutsu Kaisen announced that Gege Akutami’s original manga series would be coming to an end in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this month, and that means that the final few chapters of the series are now counting down to the grand finale. Yuji Itadori and the others have been struggling against Sukuna through the Shinjuku Showdown arc’s chapters, and that fight has finally come to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought the long fight against Sukuna to an end with the newest chapter of the series, and it marked a big victory for Yuji thanks to some surprise help from the returning Nobara Kugisaki. But thankfully, she’s far from the only one who has returned either as Megumi has made a proper come back to the series as well. Thanks to Yuji and Nobara’s efforts, the two of them were able to separate Sukuna from Megumi’s body and free him from the curse’s clutches as it all comes to an end.

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268

Jujutsu Kaisen 268: Megumi Returns at Last

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 picks up right after Nobara uses Resonance on Sukuna, and he and Megumi have one final confrontation within Megumi’s body. Sukuna wonders how Megumi can go on living after having his body taken over, his sister being killed, his refusing help before, and Yuji slaughtering tons of people before. But although Megumi will never be able to live a normal life again, he does take solace in the fact that Sukuna also seems desperate in this moment and likely never having the ability to return.

After being separated by Sukuna, and the curse itself fading away, Megumi’s now moving on with his life together with the others. Reuniting with Yuji and Nobara, he finds a note that Satoru Gojo wrote for him in which he confessed that he killed his father, Toji, but Megumi can only laugh. This is just another part of his new life that’s been forever changed by the ordeal, and it’s just another reason to which Megumi will use to live for others. It’s been so chaotic through the series thus far that it seems like the epilogue will help Megumi find some semblance of peace before it’s all over.