Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Kicks Off Gojo's Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of the massive climax of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has kickstarted a new phase of the fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna by starting Gojo's big comeback swing! The Culling Game Arc now has two final antagonists that Yuji Itadori and the others need to defeat, and Gojo has sparked things off with his new fight against the Megumi Fushiguro controlling Sukuna. Their fight has been explosive thus far as it seemed it could go either way, but Gojo's been on the back foot more recently.

Despite Gojo starting the fight with a major move that took Sukuna by surprise and helped Gojo get an advantage early on, the previous chapters of the series saw the two of them clash with their Domain Expansions before revealing that Sukuna's was the stronger of the two overall. This led to Gojo taking some major hits one after another that looked increasingly fatal as the fight rolls on, but that's changed with the newest chapter of the series as Gojo is poised for a major second wind in the fight.

JJK: What Happens in Gojo vs. Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 picks up shortly after Gojo takes a seemingly fatal cut to his neck after it's revealed that Sukuna was able to fire out his Domain Expansion successfully, and Gojo's was subdued. Although Gojo was able to heal this wound with Reverse Curse Technique, he was still very much in trouble with Sukuna's Domain Expansion. As the fight continued, Gojo took a number of major cuts from Sukuna's technique. Gojo even seemed like he was going to lose as he was running out of Cursed Energy needing to both heal himself, survive Sukuna's Domain, and fight back all at the same time.

But while it looked like Gojo was running out of energy to heal his wounds, he was actually using Reverse Curse to heal his burned out Cursed Techniques. Now that he's gained his abilities back, the final moments of the chapter sees Gojo get a major blow on Sukuna and take out Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. Now Gojo's steadily healing as the next phase of the fight begins, but it's still far from over.

