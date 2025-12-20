Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Its New Main Duo With Sequel’s First Volume

As part of the Jump Festa reveal, ahead of the main stage for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, the first look at the debut volume of the manga’s sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, has been unveiled, featuring its main duo on the cover. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo began serialization on September 8, 2025, serving as a direct continuation of the original manga and set nearly seven decades after its conclusion. The sequel has been releasing new chapters weekly, with the story handled by Gege Akutami and illustrations by Yuji Iwasaki, bringing Akutami’s vision to life. As of this writing, 13 chapters have been released, enough to be compiled into a single volume.

This is exactly the announcement made today by Jujutsu Kaisen’s official X account. Ahead of the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 on January 8, it was confirmed with the unveiling of the cover page of the volume that the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2026; however, this release is for the Japanese version only. The cover highlights the main duo, Yuka and Tsurugi, the Okkotsu siblings as expected. The sequel has already proven to be an intriguing continuation, and with the content included in the volume, it stands as the best way to experience what the follow-up to the legendary dark shonen series has to offer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s First Volume Releases Ahead of the Anime’s Season 3

The cover of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume 1, featuring the Okkotsu siblings, was expected, as it perfectly encapsulates the core narrative of the sequel. The siblings’ dynamic stands as the central narrative element, not only through the focus on Yuka and Tsurugi but also through the parallel relationship of the twin aliens, Maru and Cross, which further emphasizes the direction the sequel is heading toward. The first volume of the sequel will include the first seven chapters of the manga, clearly highlighting the situation of the Okkotsu siblings and their relationship as the tension surrounding the coexistence of humans and Simurians continues to develop.

Ending with Chapter 7, the first volume will conclude on an emotional twist that neatly sets the stage for exploring the past of Maru and Cross, making it the ideal way to experience the creators’ work. Based on the current pacing, the manga appears likely to continue for a few more months, providing enough material to be compiled into at least three volumes before its conclusion. For now, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will go on sale next year; however, it is unfortunate that it will initially be released only in Japan in its native language.

